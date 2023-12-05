BJP LEADER MENDOLA CLAIMS HIS MORPHED PICTURE IS BEING CIRCULATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Indore: Ramesh Mendola, a newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, on Tuesday lodged a police complaint here claiming that unidentified persons have circulated a morphed picture of his on social media for tarnishing his image.

The picture showed Mendola, who won the election from Indore-2 seat with the biggest margin in Madhya Pradesh, holding a nameplate on which "Home and Transport Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh" is written besides his name.

I came to know about this complaint through the media. We will investigate and find out who is behind this picture, police commissioner Makarand Deuskar told reporters.