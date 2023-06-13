Indore In a shocking incident thieves stole the mobile phone of a judge in Madhya Pradesh s Indore even as police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused officials said It is learnt that the incident took place in the MG Road police station area of Indore on Monday night Sources said that Judge Yash Kumar Jain who also hails from Indore was out shopping in the MG Road police station area late at night Jain who is posted in the District Court told police that he was looking for a location online on Google Maps on his mobile while standing at the intersection in front of the Indore Municipal Corporation gate While he was looking for the location two bikeborne thieves snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot Also read Bizarre Doctor kills wife injures self under anesthesia stages robbery all forJudge Yash Kumar Jain later complained about the matter to the MG Road Police of Indore Following a formal complaint by Jain MG Road police launched a manhunt to nab the thieves A police officer said that they are examining the CCTV footage of the said area to zero in on the thieves However police have not yet been able to nab them Santosh Singh Yadav SHO MG Road Police Station said that they are investigating the case adding that the accused will be behind bars soon It may be recalled that two boys who were accused of theft were thrashed by the locals who tied their legs to the rear of a truck and dragged them through a crowded vegetable market in Indore in May this year The incident had reportedly taken place at Indore s Choitram vegetable market A video of the alleged incident had also gone viral on social media