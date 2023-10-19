BHOPAL TRAINER KILLS DOG BY HANGING IT FROM GATE HELD AFTER SCRUTINISING CCTV FOOTAGE

Bhopal: A dog trainer and his two associates were arrested for allegedly killing a pet by hanging it at the gate of their training centre. Although the accused told police that he was trying to scare the dog as it was behaving aggressively, a CCTV footage revealed that he had intentionally killed it.

The accused dog trainer has been identified as Ravi Kushwaha and his associates are Neha Tiwari and Tarun Das. The dog's owner, Nikhil Jaiswal lodged a complaint against the three following which police registered a case and arrested the trio.

Nikhil, a resident of Kalapipal in Shajapur district, had left his pet, named Sultan at Ravi's centre. When he returned he was told that his dog had fallen ill and died. He became suspicious and demanded to see the CCTV footage. But Ravi said that there was no CCTV footage and Nikhil was forced to leave with the dog's body. After the burial, he could not accept that his pet, which was very healthy when he left it at the centre, suddenly fell ill and died. He went to the Misrod police station in Bhopal and lodged a complaint against the trainer.

Assistant sub-inspector Ashok Sharma of Misrod police station said Nikhil told that Sultan was very strong and could easily pull a Bolero. He suspected that his pet had been murdered by the trainer, Sharma said. Investigations were initiated and Ravi was forced to provide the CCTV footage of the centre, he added.