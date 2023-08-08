Bhopal: Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday launched crackdown on a retired storekeeper of a hospital, who is under scanner for disproportionate assets over worth Rs 10 crore in Bhopal.

According to Lokayukta soucrces, Ashfaq Ali, son of Mushtaq Ali and a resident Lateri, who has retired as a store keeper at the district hospital in Rajgarh is on sleuths' radar for amassing disproportionate wealth and a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act after cops received a complaint against him.

More than 16 immovable properties have been found in the name of his family members and more than 50 immovable properties are being investigated in Bhopal Vidisha and Lottery. Purchases were made in the name of the accused person's daughter Hina Kausar and wife Rashida B. The purchase records show 16 immovable properties with the value of about Rs 50 crore were purchased in their names.

Information is being collected in Lattery Vidisha regarding the purchase of more than 50 immovable properties. Ashfaq Ali's house in Green Valley Colony in Bhopal and house in Lottery are being searched by two Lokyukta teams.

According to sleuths, a sprawlling luxurious house of around 25,000 square feet was about to be built by the accused. A three-storey building named Mustak Manzil has also been constructed by him at a plot where a private school is being run on rent. Large amount of cash has been recovered during the search in a house located in Bhopal. Gold and silver jewellery, precious watches and valuables for household use have been found.