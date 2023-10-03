BHOPAL CONCLAVE CALLED OFF AFTER BACKLASH OVER PROJECTION OF 10 SPEAKERS AS HEADS OF RAVANA

Bhopal: A controversy has erupted over the projection of 10 eminent speakers, who have been invited to speak at a proposed conclave in National Law University of Bhopal, as heads of demon king Ravana.

Finally, the authorities had to cancel the 'Young Thinkers Conclave' over backlash from students, who mostly opposed the theme depicting eminent speakers, who included big names such as Shashi Tharoor, Kancha Ilaiah, Devdutt Patnaik, Irfan Habib, Ramachandra Guha, Ramila Thapar, Sheldon, Michelle Witzel, Wendy Doniger and Audrey Tushke.

They were supposed to discuss on critical issues at the proposed conclave. The topic of critical thinking and open dialogue was to be discussed at the event. Anand Sharma, an alumnus of the university, however, preferred to think different in this regard. According to him, such events must be organised, so that the students know that it is not wrong to discuss anything that is against or critical of the country.

He said the people who have critical thinking in one way or the other are shown in the form of Ravana's ten heads. A group of students, who preferred not making their names public, said "hate topics and programmes promoting communalism" should not be allowed at a national-level university.

They said organising such an event at the campus is counter productive and is also wrong because it creates division among the students. At the same time, some other students said that such events provides a platform for discussion to discuss and share views of people not only from India but also from abroad.