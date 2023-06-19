Bhopal: In a shocking incident in Bhopal, a young man was subjected to degrading treatment resembling that of a dog, leading to a case being registered against three individuals at the Tila Jamalpura police station. The incident came to light when a video capturing the assault went viral on various social media platforms, prompting swift action from the authorities. The Home Minister of the state directed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to take immediate action within 24 hours, which prompted the victim to approach the police station and file a formal complaint.

Reacting to the video, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "I have seen that video. This kind of behaviour is really condemnable. I have ordered Bhopal police commissioner to investigate the case. Instructions were given to submit the report on the video in 24 hours."

The video circulating on social media displayed the act of hooliganism, where the young man was coerced into offering an apology in a demeaning manner. The three individuals involved, identified as Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan, proceeded to place a noose around the victim's neck, treating him like an animal. Armed with a belt, the culprits even threatened the young man's life. Further investigation revealed that Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan had physically assaulted Vijay in the area and filmed the incident, subsequently sharing it on social media platforms.

However, complications arose regarding which police station had jurisdiction over Vijay's complaint, as the incident apparently occurred within the Gautam Nagar police station's jurisdiction. To resolve this issue, the Home Minister instructed the case to be registered at the Tila Jamalpura police station, and the relevant details would be shared with the Gautam Nagar police station. The incident was considered a heinous act of open hooliganism, intended to create fear and unrest among the public.

Despite the implementation of the commissioner system in the capital, there was a dispute among the police stations regarding the boundary jurisdiction. This disagreement resulted in delays in registering the case until the video went viral and reached the attention of the Home Minister. Following the intervention of the Home Minister, an FIR (First Information Report) was finally registered to address the assault.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Home Minister, Dr. Narottam Mishra, emphasized the seriousness of the matter. The registration of the FIR marked an important step towards holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions. The authorities have assured the public that they will conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary legal actions against the accused.

The incident has sparked outrage among the public, with people expressing their anger and demanding justice for the victim. In response to the incident, members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside the Jamalpura police station, raising slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" (Hail Lord Rama) and urging strict action against the culprits.

On the other hand, the family of the accused individuals has denied all the allegations made against them. The investigation will delve into the veracity of the claims from both the victim's family and the accused, in order to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.