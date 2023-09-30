Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spectacular air show to mark the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was organised over Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. The event was held at the Boat Club in the Upper Lake area of the city. Guests and participants at the event were spellbound to watch the thrilling aerobatic maneuverings of the fighter jets. The show was the spectators' delight and they were thrilled to watch the nation's military prowess.

Speaking on the sidelines of the air show, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), maintenance command of the Indian Air Force, said that the Indian Air Force is fully geared up to take up the challenge in case of war with China or Pakistan. "In case of war with China or Pakistan, we are capable of giving a befitting reply. We are fully prepared. When the time will come, the Indian Air Force will respond," said the Air marshal. SU-30, Mirage, light combat aircraft, Jaguar fighter planes, and others participated in the air show. Apart from fighter aircraft, transport planes like C130 and C132 also joined the event. Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) such as Chetak and Dhruv presented spectacular aerobatic maneuverings over the Bhopal skyline.

When asked why Bhopal was chosen for the air show, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, said, "A large water pool in the middle of the city provided a conducive environment for organising the air show in the city. When the fighter planes were hovering over the lake, people had a better view of the air show by standing on the circulation formation of the lake to watch the show."