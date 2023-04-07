BEREAVED BJP LEADER BHUPENDRA SINGH TO DO AWAY WITH FUNERAL FEAST APPEALS TO PEOPLE TO STOP THE PRACTICE

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader and Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh during the prayer meeting of his daughter-in-law in Bamora on Thursday announced that his family has decided not to offer a funeral feast. He also appealed to the people present there to stop this practice. Singh also announced that his family members have decided to donate Rs 5 lakh to Shri Ram-Janaki temple instead of organising a funeral feast.

Addressing the gathering on the 13th day ceremony of his daughter-in-law Kiran Singh, Bhupendra Singh said, "Our scriptures do not mention offering a funeral feast. We must stop this practice in order to bring a change in society. This decision was taken after consulting all the family members and scholars. After a lot of discussions, we decided that we will not organise any funeral feast. We all have been practising this ritual for a long time, but it is not mentioned in any religious books."

Bhupendra further said, "Instead of wasting money on organising a funeral feast, we must donate that money for some good cause. This will bring more peace to the departed soul. Our scriptures definitely mention 'Brahman Bhoj', which we must do according to our capacity, but organising a funeral feast is a waste of money. This is high time that we bring a change in society."

He said that in scriptures like Garuda Purana, Brahma Vaivarta Purana and the Bhagwad Purana, there is definitely a description of Brahman Bhoj and we all must perform that, but we should not waste unnecessary money on rituals that hold no historical value. People, who can afford, must donate some money instead of organising a funeral feast.