"Tribes are encountered, accused of murder and falsely sent into jai", tribe agitators attack government on completing one year of their protest

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Tribals have been agitating for a year to save water and forest land in Bastar but in vain. They alleged that the police personnel launched a witch-hunt and they are being sent to jail for protesting for their rights. Furthermore, they pointed out that the government was building camps of security forces in the interior areas without obtaining permission from the Gram Sabha.

To mark the one-year completion of the agitation, a large number of tribals gathered in Chilparas where ETV Bharat reached the spot and interacted with the agitators.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, tribals said, “The camps were opened without the permission of Gram Sabha. Koylibeda is a tribal-dominated area and the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PSEA) Act is applicable here. Under the Act, no construction can be taken up in the village by either government or private parties without a resolution being passed by the Gram Sabha”.

They further said, ”The camp is being set up without any information. This area is backward in health and education. We have staged protests several times regarding this at Koylibera block headquarters, but to no avail."

Agitating on three issues: Manny Kachlam, an agitator, said, “We are agitating in Bechaghat on three issues, including the proposed culvert in Bechaghat, the tourism centre in Sritam and the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Bechaghat. We have been agitating in Chilparas for the last one year. The movement is going on at 30 to 35 places in Bastar.

Government not taking the matter seriously: Tribal community leader Sahdev Usendi said, “They have been fighting for water, forest and land. It’s a question of survival of the tribals. If they take water and land from us, then, where will the tribals go? The government should take the initiative and try to save water, forests and land, but it (the government) is not taking this seriously”.

Gram Sabha permission is mandatory: Sahdev Usendi, leader of the tribal society, said, “It’s a fifth schedule area. Work on campus and roads should not be done without the Gram Sabha’s permission. If you want to build, first take permission”.

Tribal falsely encountered: Vice-president of Sarva Adivasi Samaj Surju Tekam alleged that in the name of security of tribals, camps of security forces are being opened in the interior areas. Moreover, tribals are being sent to jail in fake cases by labelling them as Maoists. Tribals from villages situated in forests are falsely encountered and accused of murder.

Tekam said, “There was a movement in Bastar in 1910. There was a big rebellion. Tribals fought against the British to save water, forests and land and the fight went on for 45 days. At last, the British were forced to go away”.

He further said, “Now, after independence, once again the tribals have to fight for water, forest and land. We are also fighting to save our existence. “The movement that is happening till now is peaceful, but, in the long run, it may turn violent. The GenerationNext is moving forward with the second Bhumkal movement”, he said.