Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old female baseball national player died by suicide at her residence in the Ganga Nagar colony at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The player allegedly ended her life by hanging herself inside the house on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sanjana Barkade. Sanjana was a second-year BA student at Mankunwar Bai Mahila Mahavidyalaya."Sanjana took the extreme step when her parents had gone to Harrai to attend a family function," said Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge Kanti Bramhe. The police official said that when Sanjana's parents returned home, she did not open the door. Sanjana along with her parents stayed in a rented residence.

According to Bramhe, Sanjana's parents then forcibly opened the door and found her hanging on the noose. "Upon receiving information, we immediately reached the spot. We have taken the dead body and also called a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Once the FSL completes its investigation, we will send the body for post-mortem," added Bramhe.

Sanjana had participated in several national-level baseball tournaments held in cities like Dewas, and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and at other places in Gujarat and Rajasthan. She used to practise at the Bada Dada ground at the Medical College Hospital. The exact reasons why Sanjana took the extreme step are unknown. A case has been registered in this regard and a probe is underway, added Bramhe.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or call the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.