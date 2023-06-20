BAN ENTRY OF DEVOTEES INTO SANCTUM SANCTORUM AT MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE AS SHIVLING IS ERODING ASI GSI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) Committee formed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the Shivling erosion at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh and advised to restrict the entry of people into the sanctum sanctorum.

The report of ASI stated that the erosion of Shivling has increased more than before. The Archaeological Survey of India and the Geological Survey of India said in the report that many of the suggestions given in 2021 were not implemented by the temple committee. The report said that the fall of ashes during puja on the Shivling, and the touch of the devotees while worshipping and rubbing the Shivling has caused damage to it. This committee was formed in 2019 and since then every year it inspects the temple and submits the report to the Supreme Court.

Also read: Hindu side to plea for ASI survey of entire Gyanvapi complex

In the 2021 ASI and GSI reports, it was stated that small holes were formed on the Shivling due to rubbing, falling of ashes and touching while worshipping. It was further stated that particles of the worship material remain on the Shivling, which allows bacteria to grow, causing corrosion. According to the report, the size of Shivling has decreased gradually in 50 years.

The documents presented in the Supreme Court revealed that the Shivling of Mahakaleshwar temple was badly damaged due to negligence. Speaking to the media, Ujjain collector Kumar Puroshattam said that Ujjain Mahakal is the centre of faith of crores of people. There has been an increase in the number of devotees. He further said, "We are continuously monitoring the issue. It is true that the Shivling has been eroded and it is also visible on the spot. We are following the suggestions given by the team. We are measuring the pH value of the water used for 'Jalabhishek'."

"The devotees are allowed only for four days and only a limited number of people are being given entry. A plan is being prepared for the crowd in 'Sawan'. We are trying to minimise the loss and we hope that from August we will be able to take all the facilities to a higher level," he added.