Jabalpur: Bagheshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has issued open threats to people after attacks on Ramnavmi processions in many states on Thursday. Shastri, while addressing the people on the last day of the Panagar Mein Katha in Jabalpur on Saturday said that that stones were pelted at the Ramnavmi processions in many states.

“It is unfortunate that stones were pelted on the idol of Ram, the symbol of love. This is the country's misfortune, but it won't work now and Hindus will have to unite now,” Shastri said. While chanting slogans in favour of Hindu Rashtra, Shastri asked the people in attendance who among them was in favour of a Hindu nation to which people raised their hands.

Shastri also issued open death threats to people on the occasion. “Who will lay those pelting stones on Ramnavmi, on the pyre? Who will lay those opposing Sadhus on pyre? Who will lay those opposing Sanatan Dharma on pyre?” Shastri asked with people again raising their hands. “If you have to livce in India, you will have to chant Sita Ram,” Shastri said.

The Bageshwar Dham chief is not new to controversies. Addressing a religious gathering in Jabalpur on Mar. 28, Shastri said he will soon perform Ram Katha for the Muslim community in Katni area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on his Muslim devotee's request in this regard. Shastri was ddressing people at the Bhagwat Katha in Panagar, Jabalpur.

The Bageshwar Dham chief said that Tanveer Khan, his devotee from Katni had invited him to hold a Ram Katha in his village.