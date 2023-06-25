Ratlam/Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) : In this community involved in prostitution, neither the mother nor the girl child growing in her womb would have any rights. Those girls' weddings are fixed before their birth and their destiny is already written - flesh trade.

This is the way of the Bachhda Samaj, a community known for its long presence in prostitution on the Ratlam-Mandsaur highway, Madhya Pradesh. A visit to their localities presents just the way they are presented in a movie. Girls sitting in the hallway of the houses wearing lipstick in the evenings. This is what greets one in Manankheda village adjacent to the Ratlam-Mandsaur highway.

Obviously, no law can prevail over this community, which seems to have its own separate constitution. It is a society where marriage is only a game of dolls. A ground report of ETV Bharat Jism ki Mandi has revealed many unique facets of this community. Not surprisingly, some of this community live in luxurious houses, known as the camps of Bachhda Samaj.

Compared to other villages, many things are different here. The luxury vehicles stopping on the highway and the girls running ahead of the blurred pictures of the girls reaching there are also there. Innocent girls just seven months and eight months old would also be there.

The marriages of these girls are decided while they are in their mothers' wombs. As soon as they are born, a name is assigned to them, which becomes their identity. Society takes care of all these aspects. The mother has no rights whatsoever.

There are around 1,800 houses in Manankheda village. There are also camps of the Bachhda caste. All the houses adjacent to the highway belong to them. Saroj (name changed) says, "Small girls of three, five and seven years old playing in the field do not even know the exact meaning of marriage But they are aware that their marriage has been fixed with a boy." Saroj says cautiously that she is still studying and goes to school, but will get married only when she is seventeen. She has no say whatsoever in whom to marry or whether to marry or not at all at that age.

At the Gurjar Wardiya village in the Mandsaur district, there are Bachhda camps. Vehicles and people coming from outside are seen with the same view that they have come for the camp. If luxury vehicles stop on the highway, the girls flock there along with their brothers, whose livelihood depends on their earnings. The families of the Bachhda community have now started buying land and property from the income they earn. Each house has three to five acres of land. This land and property is being built on the bodies of daughters.

Devika (name changed) is seventeen years old. When evening falls, daughters and daughters-in-law turn to the kitchen in the whole village. Then Devika gets dressed and sits outside. This is the time for the customers to arrive. Devika tells that a child is growing in her womb. She cannot quit the trade as her mother remains ill and her brother an alcoholic.