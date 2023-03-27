Prayagraj: Amid concerns expressed by Umesh Pal murder accused Atiq Ahmed about his own encounter killing, the UP police took custody of the gangster in a Gujarat jail and they were bringing him to Prayagraj. On the way from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail, the police convoy bringing Atig Ahmed briefly halted at Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri Monday morning.

The accused gangster will be produced before a Prayagraj court that is going to pronounce its verdict in a kidnapping case in which Umesh Pal murder accused is also involved on Tuesday.

Yesterday, while stepping out of the Sabarmati jail after the UP Police took him into their custody, Atiq Ahmed cried 'hatya, hatya' (murder, murder) on seeing reporters. The gangster who has been accused in more than 100 cases including the recent murder of Umesh Pal feared that the police may kill him on the way.

"Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me)," the former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur cried adding that the police want to kill him under the pretext of a court appearance. The Prayagraj police team left Ahmedabad with Ahmed amid tight security around 6 pm on Sunday.

Ahmed was shifted to the Sabarmati central jail in June 2019 after the Supreme Court sentenced him for planning the kidnapping and assault of Mohit Jaiswal, a real estate businessman, while he was in prison in UP.

Meanwhile, in a reference to gangster Vikas Dubey who met his end following an accident while being in a police convoy, BJP Lok Sabha MP Subrat Pathak said that he would not be surprised if Ahmed's vehicle overturns like Dubey's. Dubey was killed in an encounter after he reportedly tried to flee when the police vehicle he was travelling in, overturned.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the CM must have told the police that the vehicle will be overturned at some place. Akhilesh further said that one can take help from Google to geolocate the place where Dubey's vehicle overturned.