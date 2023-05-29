Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The Police arrested five more accused in the Muslim girl thrashing case in Indore here. With this, the total number of arrested persons came to eleven. In a recent incident, a Muslim girl was attacked when she was returning home after taking food with her friend, a Hindu youth, in the city limits.

In that attack, some Muslim youth also allegedly stabbed a Hindu youth when the latter tried to save the victims. The police are preparing to question the arrested persons in the case. The accused Muslim youth have been identified as Mohsin Umar, Abdul Shakir, Abdul Ayyub, Asif, and others. They have been identified on the basis of a video which went viral on social media in this whole case.

The police said the search was on for some more accused and the profile of those accused who were arrested was also being investigated. It was also being investigated whether the attackers belonged to any organisation.

At the time of the incident, the Muslim youths intercepted the girl and the boy when they were riding a scooter together. One of the attackers advised the Muslim girl to confine herself to her home and wear a burqa whenever she would step out of her home, sources said. They also took objection to the girl wearing hijab and pillion riding with a Hindu boy. The police had registered a case against the persons who were identified based on the video footage.

On receiving information about this incident, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also ordered the officials to take serious action against the culprits.