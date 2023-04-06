Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major robbery was averted, on Wednesday, at a private loan company after the firm's manager sounded the security distress alarm while the company employees were being threatened by four robbers at gunpoint, officials said on Thursday.

The robbers, however, scooted away from the spot as soon as they heard the siren began to sound indicating distress situation in the facility and the turn of events were caught in the camera. The police have launched a probe into the armed robbery attempt. A search operation has also been launched to nab the accused.

Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nayak said, "Four miscreants tried to rob a loan company Fed Bank Fast Gold Loan in Indrapuri. Company manager Vikrant Rajvaidya along with his two employees Deepak Ahirwar and Jitendra were in their office when a man entered the company to inquire about the process of taking a gold loan. His three associates were waiting outside."

Nayak said one of the three miscreants asked the security guard on gunpoint to open the gate. Sensing trouble, the scared guard ran inside the office and the trio followed him into the office. Their accomplice who were already posing as a customer pulled out a gun on the employees who were handling him.

The manager who understood the danger quickly pressed the security alert. As they heard sound of the distress alarm, the robbers abandoned their robbery attempt thinking that there will be replenishment of forces and they will be caught, a police source said. They ran outside and fled away in their getaway two-wheelers and were last seen riding towards Anand Nagar.

According to an official part of the investigation, the suspects were seen gathering recce in the adjoining areas of the private firm in March. They have also collected information about the employees working. They had also abandoned one of the country made guns in the premises. All four involved in the attempt have been identified and will be arrested soon.