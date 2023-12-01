ARMED MISCREANTS ESCAPE WITH 50 TRUCKS LOADED WITH IRON ORE WORTH RS 10 CRORE

Jabalpur: A mine owner from Gosalpur in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has complained that armed miscreants robbed iron ore worth Rs 10 crore by holding employees captive at gunpoint. Police however said the matter pertains to a conflict between partners though investigations were initiated.

Mahendra Goenka has lodged a complaint against the unidentified miscreants at Gosalpur police station. He said that iron ore worth Rs 10 crore was looted from his mine two days back. In his complaint, Goenka said that some miscreants came to his mine with a JCB machine and 50 trucks. They loaded the vehicles with iron ore by keeping the employees captive.

Additional SP Jabalpur Rural Suryakant Sharma said that the matter seems to be a an outcome of a business dispute between two partners. "Since the complaint has been lodged by one of the parties, the matter is being investigated," he said.

There are many iron ore mines in Gosalpur area of Jabalpur. Iron extracted from these mines is sent abroad and often incidents of dispute between mine owners are recorded, police said.