Gwalior : A male cheetah died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, taking the death toll of big cats to eight since inception of the ambitious Project Cheetah on September 17, 2022.

South African cheetah, Suraj was released to the open forest from the quarantine enclosure on June 25. The forest department's patrol team found his body in the early morning hours. His death has left the forest officials in shock. Suraj's postmortem is currently underway following which, the actual cause of death can be ascertained, said officials.

Suraj's death comes three days after another male cheetah, Tejas succumbed to his injuries. Tejas died on Tuesday following traumatic shock in a violent fight with a female cheetah. The monitoring team had found injury marks on the upper part of Tejas's neck.

On May 25, two cheetah cubs had died reportedly due to dehydration and extreme weather conditions. Prior to which, male cheetah, Uday died due to cardio-pulmonary failure on April 23 and on March 27, a female cheetah, Sasha died due to kidney ailment. A total of five adults and three cubs have died so far.

Earlier, the Centre had denied of lapses behind the deaths of the cheetahs. But, forest officials are uncertain about the exact reason behind the cheetah deaths. "We are waiting for the postmortem report of Suraj to say as to what exactly led to his death," officials said.

Eight Namibian cheetahs, including five females and three males were brought to Kuno pm September 17, 2022. Later this year, on February 18, 12 more cheetals, namely seven males and five females were brought to Kuno from South Africa.