Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A married Indian woman, Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, got married on Tuesday. Expressing sorrow and disappointment over his daughter’s actions, Gaya Prasad Thomas sent a message on Anju's WhatsApp saying that he wanted to talk to her. Following this, Anju and her father had a chat on video call for 15 minutes. During the video call, Gaya Prasad Thomas asked Anju why she went to Pakistan by lying to them and getting married there, to which Anju told her father that it was all a rumour. After that Gaya Prasad told Anju that she lied to him, therefore she is dead for us.

Now, Gaya Prasad Thomas received a message on his mobile from Anju stating that "I am dead for you, so don't call me now." Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas said that whether she is married or not. "All these rumours were being spread from Pakistan. I did not see any truth in it. Only in the media, it is being circulated that she got married."

Now the security agencies and the local police have stepped vigil on Anju's father. All his documents have been obtained by the security agencies and he was being interrogated. Earlier, Anju's father had said that he does not want to talk to her. "My daughter is dead for us," he added. Completely saddened by the incident, the villagers said that Anju brought disrepute not only to the village but the whole country. She will not be allowed to set foot in this village. The villagers were also saying that if Anju's family members were suspected to be involved in the incident then they should be also thrown out of the village.