Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Anju, the Indian mother of two, who travelled to Pakistan and allegedly married her Facebook friend after converting to Islam called her husband in India and said that she will take her children with her to the neighbouring country. Gaya Prasad Thomas, Anju's father said that she called her husband Arvind Kumar to put forth her demand of taking the children with her.

Speaking to the media, Gaya Prasad Thomas said "Anju is now threatening my son-in-law Arvind. She called him and said that she will take the children with her to Pakistan. She said that she has the right over children and she can take them to Pakistan." Anju and Arvind have two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Gaya Prasad further said, "As I said earlier, Anju is dead for me and for the family. Her actions are a taint on us. I am ashamed of what she did."

Gwalior police, on the other hand, have started a thorough investigation into this case. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has instructed the officials to begin investigation into the Thomas family. The police on Tuesday called Anju's father for questioning at Bona village in Tekanpur. Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said that Anju's family is under police surveillance and the police are closely monitoring every move.

Also Read: Anju, who married Pakistani friend, tells father over phone: "I am dead for you, so don't call me now"

SP Chandel further said, "We are checking all the documents of Anju's family along with their mobile records. The documents of Anju and her family have also been seized. We are also investigating where Anju's family has relatives and what is their background. A team has also been formed to investigate when did Anju's father convert to Christianity and what was the story behind the conversion."

Anju travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border. According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.

Also Read: Beyond Borders: A Tale of a Woman Who Journeyed to Pakistan to Meet Her Beloved