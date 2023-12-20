Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A popular YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh was booked for rape on Tuesday with the victim alleging the accused took advantage of her on the pretext of getting marriage to her.

The case was registered against Robin Jindal in the MIG Police Station area of the city. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are actively pursuing the accused.

According to the information provided to the MIG police station, a young woman residing near MIG police station area accused Robin Jindal, a renowned YouTuber of raping her. The victim disclosed that she had initially met Robin in 2021, after which he facilitated her in securing accommodation in the MIG Police station area and extended continuous support.

During this time, Robin allegedly made assurance of marriage to the victim on multiple occasions, while reportedly subjecting her to sexual assault for nearly a year. However, whenever the victim raised the topic of marriage, Robin evaded it. Distressed by the situation, the victim discovered that Robin was engaged to another woman and planning to marry her soon. Confronting Robin led to arguments, prompting the victim to approach the MIG police station and file charges including rape against him.

The accused Robin Jindal is a prominent YouTuber in Indore with a significant following on both YouTube and Instagram. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amrendra Singh confirmed that the police have registered a case of rape against the YouTuber and have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The police are actively pursuing the case and are on track to apprehend the accused Youtuber, the officer said.