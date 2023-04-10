Bhopal: The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Monday demanded renaming Red Fort in Delhi as "Bhagwa Killa" so as to inform people that it was built by a Hindu king and not a Mughal ruler. The national president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

In his letter, Chakrapani has demanded that the name of Red Fort should be changed to "Bhawga Killa". "The world should know that the fort was built by an Indian king of Sanatan dharma and not any Mughal ruler who had come from outside the country," he wrote. Chakrapani said that the Red Fort was earlier known as 'Lal Kot'. It was built in 1060 by a Hindu king, Anangpal Tomar, who was the descendant of Abhimanyu and the maternal grandfather of Prithviraj Singh Chauhan, he said adding that the fort was captured by the Mughals later on. "Some historians spread the misleading information that Shah Jahan built the Red Fort in 1638 which is absolutely wrong," he wrote.

Elaborating on the country's historical structures, Chakrapani claimed that Mughals constructed mosques by illegally occupying the temples of Hindu gods and goddesses while historians misinformed people about the structures built by Hindu kings. Congratulating Modi for renaming the historic Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi as Amrit Udyan, Chakrapani requested Modi to take a similar decision for Red Fort. He also lauded the NCERT for dropping the "black history" of the Mughals from the textbooks.

The All India Hindu Mahasabha further demanded that Tuesday should be declared a weekly holiday instead of Sunday as per the Hindu calendar. Echoing the same demand, workers of the Mahasabha said Hindu calendar should also be implemented so as to make children aware about the Hindu dates.