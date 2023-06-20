ALERT DRIVER OF MAHAKAUSHAL EXPRESS AVERTS MAJOR ACCIDENT IN SATNA

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Days after the Odisha triple train accident, the alertness of the driver of the train helped in averting a mishap in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district last night, officials said. If the driver was not alert then another major accident could have occurred, officials added.

During investigation it was found that 150 keys of the Uchehra railway track were missing following which the concrete sleepers were left unlocked. A case has been lodged against the unknown miscreants at Uchehra police station in Satna district.

The matter came to light after the driver of 12189 Mahakaushal Express suddenly heard some sound emitting from the tracks. He stopped the train and got down to check the source of sound. When he inspected the track, he saw that the keys that are used for locking the sleepers, which are horizontal supports that lie underneath the rails, had been taken out.

Had the train passed through this track then a major accident could have occurred. Moreover, the Jabalpur-Rewa Intercity and the Tapti Ganga Express that were running behind Mahakaushal Express too would have been affected.

The driver immediately informed the Jabalpur control room and gangmen reached the spot. The track was fixed and the train resumed its journey after sometime.

Police were also informed about the incident and senior officials including Superintendent of Police and Rewa Range IG rushed to the spot. An FIR has been registered by Varun Kumar Shukla, senior section engineer of the Railways against the unknown miscreants.

Both the RPF and the Uchehra police have initiated separate probes to identify the culprits. In view of the incident, night patrolling has been intensified in the area, officials said.