Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) : Taking strict action on the indecent conduct of electricity employees and on the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Sagar District Collector has suspended two employees. Former CM Digvijay Singh has termed this development as shameful. The elderly woman ran half-naked to prevent the electricity staff from attaching her belongings.

Sagar Collector Deepak Arya has taken action against the employees for their inappropriate behaviour during the revenue collection. After the video of the woman running half-naked surfaced, former CM Digvijay Singh said that CM Shivraj should be ashamed of this incident which took place on Saturday in Kaushal Kishore ward under Deori police station of Sagar district.

The electricity personnel started taking away the belongings from the old woman's house. At that time she was taking a bath. Seeing the goods being loaded in the car, the woman ran in half-clothes and got the goods put back. The video of this entire incident became viral on social media.

The elderly woman told that the son and daughter-in-law do not live with her. The electricity connection is in the name of the daughter-in-law, who has an outstanding bill of more than Rs 19,000, but the workers were taking the goods from her house. Regarding the matter, Digvijay Singh attacked CM Shivraj and asked whether this is the welfare his government was taking for the poor sisters under the Ladli Behna scheme.

As soon as the matter became public, outsourced electrical workers Vivek Rajak and Manoj Kumar Chaudhary were immediately removed from service. Along with this, an FIR has also been registered against Vivek Rajak in the police station Deori. Along with this, the accused Vivek Rajak has been kept in police custody.

Deori MLA Harsh Yadav called the whole incident shameful. On the other hand, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that "four employees of the Electricity Department have been suspended with immediate effect and the concerned officers of the department have also been arrested in the case."

Devendra Mishra, Line Attendant Category II, posted in Deori (Rural) was suspended with immediate effect for behaving rudely with the consumers in the revenue collection work. Line attendant Shivkumar Sharma, posted in Deori, has also been suspended with immediate effect for negligence. A departmental inquiry is being conducted against the concerned employees.