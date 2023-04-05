AFTER OVAN FEMALE CHEETAH ASHA ALSO ESCAPES FROM KUNO SANCTUARY

Sheopur: Even as the male cheetah named Ovan is yet to be captured, a female cheetah called Asha has also escaped from the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. According to official sources, for the last two to three days Asha was spotted in the buffer zone of Kuno National Park.

They further revealed that the female cheetah who was named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been shuttling between the reserve zone and buffer zone of Kuno. They also said that the female leopard is mostly seen near riverbanks adding that Forest Department officials are keeping a close watch on her movements.

The Forest Department officials are also concerned about Ovan, the male cheetah who had reached the area near Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur on Sunday morning. Officials said that Ovan has been spotted several times in rural areas over the last few days.

They also said that despite their continuous efforts to bring Ovan back to the Kuno National Park, the big cat has remained elusive. Official sources said that the Forest Department will soon take a call on whether to tranquilize Ovan if he continues to roam outside the Kuno National Park. The decision is expected to be taken on Thursday. The male cheetah has recently hunted a cow and a deer.

However, the Forest Department officials said that the cheetahs are unlikely to be a threat to locals as they do not prey on humans and usually avoid human contact. However, there is panic among the villagers as they are apprehensive about the two big cats roaming around.