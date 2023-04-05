Bhopal: In a major boost to the Madhya Pradesh Power Department, the Centre is setting up an additional regional load dispatch center, which is expected to reduce the load shedding in the state in the upcoming summer season. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Union Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that the regional load dispatch center being set up in the vicinity of the Bhopal airport for which 11 acres have been demarcated in the area.

Tomar said that the Power Grid Corporation which is building the load dispatch center, will spend Rs 300 crore on the mega project. Tomar said that the regional load dispatch center, once ready, will act as a nodal point with regard to the power transmission to Madhya Pradesh and seven other states. These include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu.

He further said that the load dispatch center will be a gamechanger as far as the power supply in MP is concerned. The announcment of the load dispatch center comes amid widespread complaints of load shedding in most of the states of the country with the onset of summer. Tomar said that once the load dispatch center is set up in Bhopal, the center in Maharashtra capital Mumbai will be used as a backup in case of earthquake or any other natural disaster.

“If there is damage to a center or there is a technical fault, the power supply can be controlled from another center,” he said. It can be recalled that in late February, several areas in MP had complained of unscheduled power cuts amid an increase in the power demand with the onset of summer season.