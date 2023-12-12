Gwalior: In a dramatic sequence of events around the death of a newly appointed University Vice Chancellor to PK University in Madhya Pradesh Shivpuri, police have booked students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad who took the VC to the hospital in the vehicle of a High Court judge, sources said. Sources at the PK University, Shivpuri told ETV Bharat that Prof Ranjit Singh, who was appointed the new VC of the varsity was on way to Shivpuri from New Delhi on board a train to assume charge at the varsity when his health suddenly deteriorated on Monday.

As per the PK University official, the ABVP students, who were in the train pulled the chain on seeing the VC's condition and stopped the train at the Gwalior railway station. In absence of an ambulance at the railway station, the students took him to the hospital in a SUV parked outside, the official said. It is learnt that the VC was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The VC's tragic death has sparked a row with the police registering a case against the ABVP students who took the VC to the hospital in the HC judge's SUV. Scores of agitated students held a sit-in outside the Padav police station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late on Monday night against the move. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members assembled outside the Padav Police Station in Gwalior where the case against the students has been registered and staged a sit-in against the FIR.

The protesting ABVP students camped at the police station late at night and created a ruckus there. The protesting students wondered how could the students be booked for saving the VC's life. Speaking to the media at the protest site, an ABVP leader said that the students had taken the VC to the hospital on humanitarian grounds, which has been ironically met with a police FIR.

The ABVP leader said that the students waited for the ambulance at the Gwalior station for around half an hour after which they took him to the hospital in the car parked outside the station in a bid to save the VC's life. It is learnt that the driver of the vehicle, which belonged to the High Court judge informed the police about the matter after which the police recovered the vehicle from outside Jaya Rog Hospital.

Police have registered a case against the ABVP students. DSP Headquarters Ashok Jadaun said that they are in touch with the protesting ABVP students and efforts are being made to pacify them.