AAP TALKS ABOUT SCHOOLS HOSPITALS CONGRESS AND BJP TALK ABOUT RELIGION CASTE BHAGWANT MANN

Balaghat (MP): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said while others talk about religion and caste and divide people, the Aam Aadmi Party speaks about schools, hospitals, water and electricity.

He was speaking during a roadshow in Katangi constituency in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections. AAP has fielded Prashant Meshram from the seat. They (Congress and the BJP) divide people and make them fight, talk of religion and caste, but we talk about schools, hospitals, electricity and water," Mann said.

AAP's name does not figure in any pre-poll surveys (as likely winner) but it "shows up directly in the government", he said, appealing people to give his party one chance in Madhya Pradesh.

AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also supposed to take part in the roadshow, but as he was not well he had sent a message that he would definitely attend the victory celebrations, Mann said. Children and grown-ups standing on the rooftops to watch the roadshow was a sign that "the people of Madhya Pradesh also want a change," he said. "The outburst of slogans reflects your anger against the system which has been prevailing for the last 75 years, he added.