A DEVOTEE FROM HYDERABAD DONATES GOLD NECKLACE WORTH RS 10 LAKHS TO MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE IN MADHYA PRADESH

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee from Telangana's Hyderabad donated a gold necklace to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Hyderabad devotee Vedul Sitaram Sharma reached Ujjain and paid obeisance to the Lord at Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered a gold necklace worth over Rs 10 lakhs. Sharma was also honoured by the assistant administrator of Mahakal Temple RP Gehlot.

Administrator of the Ujjain Mahakal Temple Management Committee, Sandeep Kumar Soni said, "All the arrangements of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple are made only through donations." Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas located in Ujjain.