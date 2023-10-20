A devotee from Hyderabad donates gold necklace worth Rs 10 lakhs to Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee from Telangana's Hyderabad donated a gold necklace to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Hyderabad devotee Vedul Sitaram Sharma reached Ujjain and paid obeisance to the Lord at Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered a gold necklace worth over Rs 10 lakhs. Sharma was also honoured by the assistant administrator of Mahakal Temple RP Gehlot.
Administrator of the Ujjain Mahakal Temple Management Committee, Sandeep Kumar Soni said, "All the arrangements of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple are made only through donations." Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas located in Ujjain.
Earlier, a diamond-studded gold crown was donated to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Shirdi of Maharashtra. A UK-based businessman presented the crown. The crown weighs around 368 grams and was made at a cost of Rs 28 lakhs. Kanari Subari Patel, a businessman based in England, handed over the ornament to the members of the Saibaba Trust.