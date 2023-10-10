72 DAY OLD GIRL HAS 33 GOVT DOCUMENTS MAKES TO WORLD BOOK OF RECORDS

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 2.5-month-old girl from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara has made it to the 'World Book of Records' for possessing 33 government documents in her name.

Sharanya Suryavanshi was born on July 8. Her father, Kesarinandan Suryavanshi, a resident of Ward no 31 of Chandangaon works in the postal department. After the child's birth, Kesarinandan came to know about a newborn who has got her name in the world records for having the highest number of government documents. The family immediately got down to compete the necessary paperwork to get the newborn's documents.

"When we registered her name in the 'World Book of Records', we found that a child holds the record of having 28 documents. In order to get Sharanya's name in the list, we had to have a higher number of documents. We started arranging as many documents as possible and finally managed to break the previous record by having 33 documents," Sharanya's mother Priyanka said.

Sharanya's parents and grandfather are all employees of the postal department. The news has left the entire family overjoyed. "By recording Sharanya's name in the world records we have tried to issue a message of the importance of obtaining all government documents after a child is born. Often people miss out the benefits of government schemes due to absence of valid documents. Now, we will be able to enroll Sharanya's name for the government schemes meant for daughters," Kesarinandan said.

Thus Sharanya now possesses a passport, ID card, Aadhaar Card, immunization card, 'Ladli Lakshmi' certificate, caste certificate, native residential certificate, National Health Card, 'Sukanya Samriddhi' account, 'Mahila Samman Savings Patra', 'Rashtriya Savings Patra', 'Kisan Vikas Patra', Post Office savings account, PNB ATM card, Public Provident Fund account and others.