Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police seized 62,000 drug injections from Neeraj Parayani, a medical operator, who was nabbed by the Madhya Pradesh police a week ago, a senior police officer said. Tushar Kant Vidyarthi, Police Superintendent, said, "The injections suspected to be used for intoxication by drug addicts, were reportedly sold illegally to petty vendors in the vicinity. The estimated cost of seized drug injections is about Rs 38 lakhs."

Earlier, the police apprehended Raju Vishwakarma, who was caught with 100 drug injections. The accused was selling the injections in the Lal Mati area of the city. During the interrogation, Raju revealed that he bought the injections from Neeraj Parmani, the owner of SN Pharma. The police responded to Raju's statement and raided Neeraj's medical store where they seized 62,000 drug injections.

Also read: Drones being used to smuggle drugs across border into India, admits Pakistan PM’s advisor

According to Tushar Kant Vidyarthi, the operation in which Neeraj Parayanie was nabbed, marks a significant stride in the ongoing crackdown against drug-related activities. This is the latest raid in a series of operations conducted under 'Operation Shikanja' in Jabalpur, which has successfully led to the apprehension of several drug dealers and the confiscation of illegal substances.

Authorities have invoked various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 328, 109, and 109, in addition to the 18C, 27B Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and the 5/13 M.P. Drugs Control Act against the accused.

Also read: Amit Shah chairs regional conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security'; 1,44,000 kg drugs worth Rs 2,416-cr destroyed