Satna: In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old beggar girl was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The minor girl has been critically injured in the sexual assault and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A police official said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Jagatdev pond in Satna District City Kotwali Police Station area.

According to the police official, the accused identified as Rakesh Verma, aged 30 years, a resident of Jeevan Jyoti Colony, saw the minor girl begging for alms near the Jagatdev pond along with her family. The accused lured the girl to come with him and took her to the backyard of the Shiva temple where he raped her.

The accused fled from the spot after committing the alleged sexual assault leaving the girl critically injured, police said. Meanwhile the girl's family members searched for her but to no avail. Later, the family members lodged a missing complaint with the concerned police station. Following the complaint, a team of police was rushed to the spot to trace the missing girl.

In the ensuing search operation, the girl was found in the backyard of the Shiva temple in an injured condition. She was rushed to the Satna District Hospital for treatment. At the district hospital, doctors referred the girl to the Rewa Medical College for specialised treatment given her critical injuries, an official said.

CSP Satna, Mahendra Singh said that police took the accused into custody while further investigation into the matter is going on.