Gush Madhya Pradesh A surprising case has surfaced in MP s Dhar where an infected person who was declared dead and buried by a private hospital during the second wave of Corona returned home alive on Saturday When he came back after 2 years his family members were initially stunned but later expressed boundless joy At first they did not believe that Kamlesh was still aliveIn 2021 when the second wave of Corona was going on 30yearold Kamlesh Patidar a resident of Kadodkala Dhar was also infected with the virus Kamlesh was admitted to a private hospital in Baroda for treatment but after undergoing treatment for a few days the hospital administration said that Kamlesh died due to the spread of infection in the lungs When the concerned hospital informed Kamlesh s family that he had died of Covid the pandemic was at its peak Due to this the family members were not allowed to see and touch the dead bodyThe hospital administration performed the last rites for Kamlesh by showing the dead body to the family members from about 2025 feet away They could not recognise or confirm the body They simply believed at that time that Kamlesh was dead After the death of Kamlesh the whole family was sad and his wife started living like a widow After this on Saturday April 15 Kamlesh reached Badveli village of Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar where his maternal uncle livesAlso Read 22 dead several critical in Bihar s Motihari villagers raise suspicion over spurious liquorKamlesh s maternal uncle was shocked to see him alive and after that he told the whole story Later the maternal uncle called Kamlesh s father and told him about his return but the family did not believe him Then Kamlesh s parents and wife talked to him through video call later they reached Sardarpur tehsil to pick up Kamlesh where the family again celebrated his returnOn his experience through all this Kamlesh said that some 57 people had picked me up they kept me hostage in Ahmedabad Gujarat They used to inject drugs except for one day so I always remain unconscious On Friday they were going somewhere else from Ahmedabad by a car when Kamlesh secretly sat in the trunk of that car When they stopped at a hotel for tea breakfast during this time I came out of the car and hid nearby he saidLater I took a bus from Ahmedabad to Indore and from there reached my maternal uncle s house in Badveli Dhar by bus Kamlesh said After meeting Kamlesh the relatives informed the Sardarpur police station to complete the official process of his survival but the youth is a resident of Kadodkala who comes to the Kanwan police station so the Sardarpur police registered a case with the concerned police stationKamlesh will now be taken to the Kanwan police station where he is registered dead on paper and steps are initiated to correct the records