Bhopal: At least 230 BJP MLAs from five states are visiting Madhya Pradesh to highlight the development work by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led state government and get the feedback of the people ahead of the year-end assembly election. Sources within the MP BJP said that the MLAs will go to every Vidhansabha from 20th to 26th August where they will present the MLAs' report card before the people.

Ahead of the MLAs' visit, the party held a one day training programme for the MLAs in Bhopal on Friday. After completing the visit, the MLAs will submit the report to the BJP high command in this regard. Sources said that the report of these MLAs will determine the ticket distribution among the BJP candidates for the assembly election.

The report is also said to recommend the party's strategy for the year-end assembly election. Among the BJP MLAs visiting the assembly constituencies are Shiv Prakash, General Secretary of the National Co-Organization and state election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav. Pertinently, the the BJP has planning a massive 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' to woo the voters ahead of the assembly election.

Unlike the past practice of the party, the BJP is likely to project multiple leaders as the faces of the yatra. As already reported by ETV Bharat, BJP leader and union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently called an emergency meeting of the MP BJP to chalk out a strategy to make the Vijay Sankalp Yatra a success. The incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government faces an uphill task in the assembly election with the opposition Congress calling the party “50 percent commission government” for its alleged corruption practices.