15 kg tumour removed from woman's body after complex surgery in Indore hospital

Indore: Doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Indore recently removed a massive 15 kg tumour from a woman's body after a major surgery thus giving the patient a new lease of life. The 41-year-old patient identified as Sheetal from tehsil Ashta in Sehore district recently visited the hospital after she had been unwell for several months.

A team of doctors at Index Hospital here carried out the 2-hour surgery on August 8 after which they removed a massive tumour from the patient's body who was suffering from it for the last several months so much so that she was having trouble walking or even sitting. The surgery team included Dr Atul Vyas, Dr Gaurav Saxena, Dr Gaurav Yadav, Dr Ashish Sharma, and Dr Meenal Jhala, Dr Vidhi Desai, Dr Yash Bhardwaj, and Dr Raj Kesarwani. Besides, seven other doctors were part of the anaesthesia team.

"Such tumours can turn malignant if they are not operated on in time. Besides, a tumour of this magnitude could have impacted the patient's urinary tract or other major functions in the body. If it would have ruptured, the patient could have gone into shock. That is why we had to remove it immediately. It could have further increased in size," Dr Gaurax Saxena, Assitant Professor of Surgery told ETV Bharat.

Dr Swati Prasad, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the patient was suffering from pain and her belly had also swollen a lot. "After medical examinations, we came to know that she had developed an ovarian tumour. Today we carried out a major surgery (Exploratory laparotomy) on her and removed the tumour which weighed around 15 kg. This is probably the biggest tumour removed in any hospital in Madhya Pradesh," the medical superintendent said.

Luckily for the patient, the tumour had not ruptured or turned malignant. The patient is out of danger and on the way to recovery. Index Group Chairman Suresh Singh Bhadauria and Vice Chairman Mayankraj Singh Bhadauria, Director RS Ranawat, Additional Director RC Yadav and Medical College Dean Dr GS Patel congratulated the team of doctors for successfully carrying out the complex operation.

