14 YEAR OLD ELECTROCUTED DURING SWING RIDE AT NAVRATRI MELA IN INDORE

Indore: A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted while taking a ride on a swing during the Navratri mela at the Bijasan temple ground in Indore, police said.

The incident took place in Aerodrome police station area of Indore. The deceased has been identified as Kanak Ranvasi. The family from Hatod town in Indore went to the Bijasan temple to have a darshan of the Goddess while their children went to take a ride on the swing. Kanak had gone to the mela along with her parents and brother.

While Kanak's parents were offering puja before the deity, she along with her brother went to ride on the swing. A mela is organised on the temple ground on the occasion of Navratri every year. After riding on the swing a few times, Kanak got down and stood on the swing's stand without wearing her slippers. Suddenly, riders realised there was electric current in the swing. When Kanak's father heard this, he ran to pull his children out of the swing. He pulled out Kanak's brother first and when he turned his attention to the girl she was found lying unconscious in the swing due to an electric shock.

The girl was rushed to the nearby hospital but doctors referred her to MY Hospital. When the family took the girl to MY Hospital she was declared brought dead. A case in this connection has been registered in the Aerodrome police station.

Additional DCP Alok Sharma said that investigations are underway. "A case has been registered on the basis of the statements of the family members. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was electrocuted. The chain of events is being probed into," Sharma said.