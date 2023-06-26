100 YEAR OLD WOMAN FROM MP ANNOUNCES TO GIVE 25 BIGHAS OF LAND TO PM MODI

Bhopal: An elderly woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has announced to transfer 25 bighas of her land to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 100-year-old woman identified as Mangi Bai Tanwar, a resident of Haripura Jagir village, located 65 km from Rajgarh district headquarters. A video of the woman is making rounds on social media.

In the video, the woman was seen talking to a few neighbours while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that PM Modi is doing much for the country and has done a lot for her as well. He has provided food and housing for the elderly people. Mangi Bai has 14 children, however, she said that PM Modi is her son as he has taken full care of every need of the elderly and she wants to transfer her land to him. Speaking to the media, she expressed her wish to meet PM Modi.

Mangi Bai said that she has accepted PM Modi as her son and wants that her share of land, which is 15 acres, to be transferred to Modi. She said, "Modi is giving me a house and getting me treated and has given money for food. Due to Modi, I went on a pilgrimage."

She has 14 children. However, she said that her son is PM Modi. Mangi Bai has seen PM Modi only on television till now, but now, she wishes to meet him, she said. "The one who provided the widow pension, gave the means to live and got the house built, he is only my son Modi."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27 during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains and launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. The Prime Minister will reach Rani Kamalapati railway station around 10.30 am and flag off five Vande Bharat trains.