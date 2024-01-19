Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will conduct a party meeting on Saturday in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, an official statement said. According to the statement, the meeting will be held to discuss the panel of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

"BSP Chief Mayawati will hold a meeting with the office bearers and district presidents of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 19. The meeting is organised to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024. The necessary guidelines will also be given for the preparations in the meeting," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mayawati on Monday reiterated her party's stand for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and said that her party will contest the polls alone. Addressing a press conference here, the BSP chief said that her party may consider an alliance once the elections are over.

"Our experience with alliances has never been beneficial for us and we suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with BSP. An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, BSP can extend its support after the elections...our party will fight the elections all alone," she said.