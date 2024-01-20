Kolar (Karnataka): Mysore-based sculptor Arun Ayogiraj may have designed the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, however, it goes to the credit of NIRM (National Institute of Rock Mechanics) scientists in Kolar's KGF, for being actively involved in the overall construction of the temple including finalising the stone for the idol.

Kudos to the institute for the invaluable contribution to constructing the temple. Dr. Rajan Babu, Principal Scientist, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, KGF, Kolar, and others, were involved in every phase of the construction of Ram Mandir. Right from the foundation stonework of the temple to the stone choice to the designing part to stone used for the flooring, the entire temple was constructed under their strict watch.

The Ram Lalla idol's final design was approved by Rajan himself.

However, it is pertinent to say that finally the temple is the result of teamwork. The Ram Mandir is seeing the light of the day courtesy the efforts of leading technicians, engineers and a number of sculptors in the country.

Stones from Chikkaballapur, Sadarhalli, Devanahalli in Karnataka, Warangal in Andhra, and Karim Nagar in Telangana mainly used for the foundation of Sri Ram Mandir. Makrana marble stones from Rajasthan have been used for flooring. Bayana sandstone don the wall and the temple. For the carving of the idol, Krishna Shila stone from Heggadevankote, Mysore was used for carving the Ramlalla idol.

Use of interlocking system: “No material other than quality stone was used for the construction of the temple. The temple has been constructed using a stone-to-stone interlocking system which means the temple will have a lifespan of one thousand years. The temple has been constructed in such a way that there is no damage to the temple due to lightning, thunder, rain, and earthquake," says senior scientist Rajan Babu," says Rajan Babu.

''Ram Mandir is a symbol of the country's pride. It is exciting to involve ourselves in that work. It was an unforgettable experience in my life. This work has given me self-satisfaction. Everyone including the president of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust cooperated with us. We are happy that we also served Lord Rama,'' he added.

The Department of Mines and Geosciences of the Center also appreciated the service of Rajan Babu and his team for the construction of the temple.

