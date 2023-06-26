Palakkad: A day after he was arrested for traveling in Vande Bharat Express where he locked himself in the washroom to escape queries by train authorities for not carrying a ticket with him, police registered a case against the Maharashtra youth on Monday.

The youth travelled 276 km from Kasaragod to Shornur without ticket. Earlier, a drama unfolded in the washroom of the Vande Bharat Express which was running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. Cops registered the case for trespassing and causing disturbance to other passengers on the train. Charan Narayanan, 26, a native of Maharashtra, was caught by the RPF over a complaint from fellow passengers.

The youth boarded the train from Kasaragod station without booking a ticket. Later, he hid inside the washroom and locked himself inside. Seeing the youth not returning from the washroom for a long time, passengers reported the matter to the railway staff. Initially, they thought that the young man was stuck because he could not open the door.

When no response came after the door was banged for an hour, passengers feared that he might have committed suicide. The young man refused to open the door despite the intervention of passengers, train staff and RPF personnel. Authorities' attempts to drop the youth at Kannur and Kozhikode railway stations were also unsuccessful.

Finally, when the Vande Bharat train arrived at Shornur Railway Station at 5.25 pm, the Railway Security Force, Railway Police, and technical staff broke the door of the washroom open and forced the young man to come out. The first attempt to open the door using the sensor did not work because it was tied with a rope. Vande Bharat Express had to stop at Shornur Railway Station for 15 minutes to open the door. He travelled 276 km from Kasaragod to Shornur with closed the door in the washroom of the train.