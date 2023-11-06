WOMAN INJURED IN KERALA BLASTS SUCCUMBS AT ERNAKULAM MEDICAL CENTRE HOSPITAL TOLL RISES TO 4

Ernakulam: The death toll in the Oct 29 blasts at a religious convention centre in Kalamassery area of Ernakulum district of Kerala has risen to four with a woman injured in the attack succumbing to her injuries, officials said on Monday. An official said that the victim identified as Molly Joy (61), a native of Aluva who had been undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical Centre Hospital succumbed today morning at around 5 am.

The official said that Molly Joy had suffered severe burn injuries of 80 per cent in the blasts. With her death, the death toll in the blast has risen to four. Earlier, three women died in the blasts at Zamrah International Convention Centre, which was hosting a regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses on 29th October.

More than 50 persons were injured in the blasts of which one is critical as per officials. It is learnt that 20 of the injured are hospitalised. It can be recalled that the blasts occurred at around 9 am of Oct 29 at the Zamrah International Convention Centre, which was hosting a regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses.

After a few hours of the blasts, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, had surrendered before the police in Thrissur district of the state claiming responsibility for the attacks. The accused has been identified as Martin. Before surrendering before the police, Martin had also a put out a video statement on a social media claiming responsibility for the blasts.