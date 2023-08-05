Pathanamthitta: Reminiscent of the 1990s Bollywood films, a young woman allegedly attempted to murder a nursing mother after her delivery while dressing as a nurse at the hospital in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Friday, police said. Police have arrested the accused woman who is said to be in an illicit relationship with the victim's husband. The accused has been identified as Anusha (25), a native of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

The incident took place on Friday evening at a private hospital in Parumala where Sneha (24), wife of Arun a native of Kayamkulam Kariilakulangara delivered recently. Sneha was admitted to the hospital four days ago. Police said that on Friday evening, Anusha came to the hospital dressed as a nurse. At the hospital, Anusha reached Sneha's room where she was under observation after delivery and tried to kill her by injecting air into Sneha's veins with an empty syringe known as air embolism.

It is said that accused Anusha, who has completed her pharmacy studies, deliberately tried to inject air into Sneha's veins as she was well aware of the fatal consequences of the medical phenomenon, which often leads to death. As she was injecting Sneha with the syringe, Sneha's mother saw her and foiled her attempt after becoming suspicious about her act.

She also reported the matter to the on duty nursing staff. The hospital authorities immediately informed the police after which a team of police reached the spot and took Anusha into custody. An official said that Anusha suffered heart attack due to air embolism, but is stable now. A police official said that during preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the arrested Anusha is a friend of Sneha's husband Arun and wanted to eliminate Anusha to pave way for marriage with Arun.

Police said that the relationship was revealed on the basis of examination of Anusha's mobile phone. A case has been registered for attempt to murder against Anusha. Police said that Sneha's husband Arun will also be questioned in the case.