Kochi (Kerala): Dominic Martin, 48, a native of Kadavanthra ElamKulam in Kochi has claimed responsibility for the multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering at Kalamassery here on Sunday morning.

Martin in a video he put out on social media shortly after the blasts claimed to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses. He alleged that he took the decision as the teachings of the organisation were "seditious." Two women died and over 50 people were injured, some seriously, in the blasts.

Who is Dominic Martin?

Dominic, who was living with his wife and daughter in a rented house in Thammanam, had allegedly worked with Jehovah's Witnesses and was active in Bible study. He worked as a Spoken English Trainer and returned to India a month ago after working in the Gulf for a long time. He lived in a rented house at Thammanam with his wife and daughter. Martin allegedly planned the explosions because of how he perceived Jehovah's Witnesses.

Police sources said information and scientific evidence related to the blasts confirmed that the attack was carried out by Martin. He had long been at loggerheads with the Jehovah's Witnesses. Sources said Martin had started preparations for the blasts six months ago. He learned how to make a bomb through the Internet.

The materials for the explosion were brought online and some tool kits were purchased locally. The explosion was triggered from a distance using a remote control. Footage related to this has been obtained from Dominic Martin's mobile phone.

How did he carry out the blasts?

Martin left the rented house at 6 a.m. and reached the convention centre near Kalamassery Medical College at 9:40 a.m. He arrived on a scooter. Explosives were placed in two boxes and triggered remotely from a short distance. He was in the hall at the time of the explosion. After the explosions, he escaped from the spot and upon reaching home posted the video on Facebook.

He then reached the Kodakara police station on his scooter and surrendered at around 1:30 p.m. After checking Martin's statement and the footage handed over, the police also checked the tower location and confirmed his statements. Later police raided Dominic's house on Khadar Road in Thammanam.

This is what Martin said in the video

"My name is Martin.. You all know the recent developments. There was a bomb blast at a convention held by Jehovah's Witnesses and it had serious consequences. I don't know exactly what happened... but it happened. I take full responsibility for it. I was the one who executed the explosion. Why? This video is now being made to convince you that this bomb was detonated by me.

I have been a part of this movement for 16 years. At first, it was not taken very seriously, it was carried forward as a joke. But after six years, I realized that this movement was going in a wrong way and that what it was teaching was seditious and I asked them to correct all this. But none of them were willing to correct it. I couldn't find any other way.

I just had to respond to this mistake. I had to take such a decision because I was clearly aware and understood that this movement was a danger to the country. Can we stop this wrong idea.. this movement is not necessary for our country... The second thing is that I am going to present myself at the police station now and no need to search for me.. and no media should telecast the story of how I carried out this explosion. So no one should reveal it."

FIR has been filed including UAPA