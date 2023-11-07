Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of war-ravaged Palestine and said one cannot remain neutral when a section of people were facing genocidal aggression. The CM also alleged that Israel was targeting Palestine with the support of the US.



"Our Palestinian brothers are suffering. We all know that with the support of America, Israel is targeting Palestine and the people there are facing genocidal aggression. We cannot take a neutral stand. We need to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine," Vijayan said. He was speaking after inaugurating the concluding ceremony of the 'Keraleeyam' 2023 celebration which showcased the state's progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world.