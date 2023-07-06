Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has joined the new social media group created by Meta. The Chief Minister started sharing his comments on Meta's new Instagram app Threads on Thursday. The Chief Minister was actively involved on social media groups like Twitter and Facebook.

The Chief Minister's first post on the Threads describing Kerala's first position in the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme as an inimitable achievement. "Proud of Kerala's exemplary achievements in MGNREGS! We've created 965.67 lakh workdays, surpassing the national average and empowering 15,51,272 families. 867.44 lakh workdays were provided for women. This shows the LDF government's dedication to the welfare of common people," CM Vijayan wrote. Along with the note, he has also shared the picture of women workers, who are employed.

On FB Pinarayi Vijayan's personal profile has over 1.6 Million followers while the CMO Kerala page has 961 K followers. On Twitter Pinarayi Vijayan's individual account has around 1M followers. However, when Meta Threads, a social media group owned by Facebook, launched on Thursday the Chief Minister also joined Threads and shared his opinion.

Within seven hours from its opening Pinarayai Vijayan's profile picked up some 21.3 K followers. Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan also opened his profile in Threads and got 352 followers within seven hours. Indian National Congress's account has some 13 K followers in the first seven hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 89.9 Million followers on Twitter and 48 Million followers on Facebook, has yet to open an official account. On the first day itself, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan surpassed all leaders in the initial hours on Threads.