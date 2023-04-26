VETERAN MALAYALAM ACTOR MAMUKKOYA DIES

Kozhikode (Kerala): Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya died here on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 77. Following his death, messages poured in on social media from actors and members of the general public expressing grief and conveying their condolences. He was recently hospitalised at a private hospital in Kozhikode following a stroke and he died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Mamukkoya, who also suffered from a brain hemorrhage, collapsed when he went to inaugurate the football tournament at Kalikavu Poongode. Mamukkoya was famous for his comic roles and he had played more than 450 characters in his 44-year-long career in Malayalam cinema. He was also the first actor to be awarded the State Government Award for Best Comedian. The actor entered the Malayalam film industry via theatre drama.

Mamukkoya was born on July 5, 1949, to Mohammad and Ayesha at Chalikandi in Kozhikode district. He pursued his primary education at MM High School, Kozhikode. He is survived by his wife Suha and four children, Muhammad Nisar, Shahita, Nadiya and Abdul Rasheed who live in Kozhikode. Mamukkoya started his career as a theatre actor.

He got his chance in the film industry through Anyarude Bhoomi (1979) and then his second entry to Malayalam cinema was through S. Konnanatt's Surumaitta Kannukal. He was then introduced to Sathyan Anthikkad by scriptwriter and actor Sreenivasan. He landed a role in Gandhinagar Second Street. His portrayal of Gafoor in Sathyan Anthikkad's Mohanlal, Sreenivasan starring Nadodikkattu (1987) carved a niche for him in Malayalam cinema and after it there was no looking back for him.