UNKNOWN FEVER STALKS KERALA OVER 13000 INFECTED IN 10 DAYS DENGUE CASES ALSO ON RISE

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is under the grip of an unknown viral fever these days. At present, more than 10,000 people are suffering from the fever.

Patients are flooding hospitals over the past 10 days. If the number of people seeking treatment in private hospitals is taken into consideration, then the figures may double. On Monday, around 13,000 people sought treatment for the fever. Since the beginning of June, the spread of contagious fever has also increased. Health officials are worried over the fact that dengue and leptospirosis are on the rise. The prevalence of these two types of fever has increased along with contagious fever in the state. As many as 110 people have been confirmed with dengue on Monday.

As many as 218 people were suspected of dengue and sought treatment. Maximum number of dengue patients are from Ernakulam district, where 43 people were diagnosed with the symptom while 55 people have suspected dengue. So far, 1,011 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the month of June. The number of leptospirosis patients is also increasing. On Monday, eight people were confirmed with the disease. In June, 76 people have been infected with leptospirosis and 116 people are under treatment for the suspected fever.

It is believed that the failure in checking pre-monsoon sanitation and defects in garbage disposal in areas including Kochi are reasons for the spread of the contagious fever. As the prevalence of dengue fever increased in the state, special wards were set up in hospitals to treat dengue patients.