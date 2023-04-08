Kasaragod/Thrissur : A woman was arrested in her husband's murder case at Panathur, Kasaragod, Kerala. Babu Varghese (54) was found stabbed to death inside his house near Puthurudukathu in the Kasaragod district. The Rajapuram police visited the spot on receiving information about the murder. They arrested the victim's wife Seemanthini in the incident.

Neighbours say that Babu, who was drunk, was fighting with his wife since Friday morning. There was domestic discord on account of his drinking habit for a long. The police say that Babu got badly injured after a heated argument with his wife. It seemed to have intensified into a physical fight. Eventually, Babu suffered deep cuts on his head, near his right ear and on his leg.

The dead body of Babu was found in a pool of blood. The body has been shifted to Kannur Medical College Hospital. The Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Also Read : Haryana: Brother kills sister for not washing clothes; mother files case

Meanwhile, in another case, a father was beaten to death by his son in Kodanur, Thrissur district. Joy (60) died due to serious injuries. His son Rijo (25) was taken into police custody. The incident happened around 7 pm yesterday. The police say that Rijo is a drunkard who has been causing problems at home. He attacked his father following an argument at home. Joy was injured in the attack and rushed to Hospital but died.

The cause of death was severe facial and head injuries. Rijo himself informed the police about what he has done. Then the police arrived and took him into custody.