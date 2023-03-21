Ernakulam: Two workers, including a native of West Bengal, died while another was injured after the slab of the under-construction building they were working on collapsed on them on Tuesday, the police said. The accident took place at Angamaly in Ernakulam district. A sunshade slab of a two-storeyed building, which was under construction, collapsed on the workers. The accident took place around 8:30 am on Tuesday while the construction work of the two-storey building was in progress. In the mishap, Alihasan (30), a native of West Bengal, and Johny Anthony (52), a native of Kerala, were seriously injured.

Also read: One labourer dead, 8 injured in shuttering collapse at the factory in UP's Sitapur

Alihasan died on the way to a hospital while Johnny Anthony, a native of Karukutty, succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the police said. Apart from the two deaths, Kallu (30), a native of West Bengal, who was seriously injured, remains in critical condition. As per the hospital authorities, the next twenty-four hours are crucial for Kallu.

Pertinently, on March 11, three persons were seriously injured while 13 others received minor bruises when a bus rammed into a church wall after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. In the CCTV footage, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a car coming in the opposite direction. The bus driver could be seen avoiding the collision, but to no avail. The impact was so severe that the entire arch came crashing down on the bus.