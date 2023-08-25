TRAGIC ACCIDENT IN WAYANAD CLAIMS 9 LIVES AS OVERCROWDED JEEP PLUNGES INTO GORGE

Wayanad (Kerala): In a tragic incident near Thalappuzha of Wayanad district in Kerala, a jeep carrying tea plantation labourers veered off the road and plunged into a gorge resulting in the loss of nine lives. The unfortunate accident occurred on Friday at 3.30 pm near Kannoth Mala. All the victims hailed from Wayanad district.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that the ill-fated jeep with registration number KL 11 B 5655 appeared to be overcrowded, which may have led to the accident. As a result of the impact, four persons sustained injuries.

Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene and launched rescue and recovery operations. The injured have been provided with medical attention and efforts are going on to gather more information about the incident.